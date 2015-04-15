BERLIN, April 15 The Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) believes Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn may have to leave after the carmaker's chairman
publicly withdrew his confidence in the CEO, Handelsblatt
reported on Wednesday.
VW's third-largest shareholder, with a 17-percent stake in
Europe's biggest automotive group, criticised Chairman Ferdinand
Piech for his comments that plunged VW into a full-blown
leadership crisis, the German business daily said, citing
unnamed sources at the QIA.
Piech, who has spent almost 22 years at the helm of VW
including nine as CEO, told German magazine Der Spiegel last
week he was distancing himself from Winterkorn, casting doubts
about the CEO's future.
The QIA, which holds two seats on VW's 20-member supervisory
board that appoints and dismisses executives, appears to be
pondering scenarios for a post-Winterkorn era, according to
Handelsblatt.
Solving the leadership crisis at VW depends on what Piech
has to offer and whom he wants to propose to become CEO and
chairman, the newspaper said.
"Everything depends on the full package" that Piech may
bring to the negotiating table, the newspaper said.
VW sources have told Reuters that VW's controlling Porsche
and Piech families will meet within days to discuss the
leadership crisis.
A spokesman for QIA declined to comment.
