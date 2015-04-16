FRIEDLAND, Germany, April 16 Volkswagen
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn cancelled his
planned participation in a conference of Germany's ruling
coalition parties on Thursday, a Social Democratic Party
official said.
Winterkorn cancelled his participation in the gathering of
officials of the ruling Christian Democrats and Social Democrats
due to take place near the town of Goettingen, Germany because
of meetings at the Wolfsburg-based carmaker, Thomas Oppermann,
the Social Democrats' parliamentary leader said.
VW confirmed the cancellation of Winterkorn's planned
attendance.
A source familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that
VW's supervisory board steering committee was to meet on
Thursday to try to resolve a leadership crisis caused by the
exposure of a rift between Winterkorn and Chairman Ferdinand
Piech.
