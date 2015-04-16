STUTTGART, Germany, April 16 Volkswagen's
supervisory board steering committee will meet on
Thursday to try to resolve a leadership crisis, a source
familiar with the matter said.
"The committee meeting will take place today," the person
told Reuters.
VW's Chairman Ferdinand Piech said in a German magazine
interview last week that he had distanced himself from Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn, dampening speculation Winterkorn
would be reappointed as CEO beyond 2016.
