BERLIN, April 16 Volkswagen said late on Thursday no statement on the leadership crisis meeting will be published today.

The meeting of the supervisory board's steering committee was called after Chairman Ferdinand Piech sparked a power struggle by telling a magazine he had distanced himself from CEO Martin Winterkorn, who has run VW since 2007.

The six-member panel including Piech and works council chief Bernd Osterloh, which was also attended by CEO Winterkorn, ended after less than three hours at an unknown venue in Salzburg, Austria, a source familiar with the matter said.

