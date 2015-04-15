* VW controlling family to meet in coming days - sources
* Family divided over VW chairman's criticism of CEO
* Despite wide support, some insiders see CEO days numbered
By Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach
BERLIN/STUTTGART, April 15 Volkswagen's
first leadership crisis in a decade has burst into
the open with Chairman Ferdinand Piech's surprise public
denunciation of CEO Martin Winterkorn -- but the standoff is now
more likely to play out behind closed doors.
Piech, 77, will meet cousin Wolfgang Porsche and other
family members within days, company sources said, to discuss the
rift his comments appear to have opened between their branches
of VW's controlling clan.
A full board meeting is likely to follow.
"A phase of diplomacy will set in now," said one source. The
company declined to comment through a spokesman.
The turmoil at the top of Europe's biggest carmaker reflects
Piech-Winterkorn tensions that have escalated in step with the
chief executive's growing confidence, insiders say.
It has also shifted attention from VW's growth ambitions to
governance and performance problems, as challenges pile up and
the earnings outlook darkens following a run of gains.
Markets have so far taken the ructions in their stride, with
VW shares down 1.3 percent since Piech's outburst. But any feud
extending beyond the company's May 5 shareholder meeting could
prove more damaging.
"Change is coming anyway," Barclays analyst Michael Tyndall
said, with Winterkorn's contract expiring in 2016 and Piech
expected to retire the following year, as he turns 80.
A degree of strategic reassessment is to be welcomed,
Tyndall added in a note, "providing the resolution is speedy".
The last big intrigue to divide the founding family,
Porsche's failed move to seize control of VW in 2008-9, dragged
on for months and triggered years of investor lawsuits.
Under the delicately balanced -- some say dysfunctional --
ownership structure that emerged, the Porsche and Piech families
together command 50.7 percent of VW voting rights, with the
state of Lower Saxony controlling a further 20 percent.
In practice, strategic decisions also need support from
German unions occupying half of the 20 supervisory board seats.
Echoing his ruthless 2006 ouster of Winterkorn's predecessor
Bernd Pischetsrieder, Piech opened the hostilities on Friday
with a German magazine interview in which he confided that he
was "at a distance to Winterkorn".
His comments put an instant damper on expectations that
Winterkorn would be reappointed as CEO beyond 2016, or else
named to succeed him as chairman.
At board meetings over the past five months, Piech has aired
growing criticism of the company's performance under his former
protégé, sources told Reuters -- particularly in the United
States, where the VW brand has fallen far short of sales goals.
Ballooning plant and investment costs are another concern
cited by analysts, along with the lack of progress on a low-cost
vehicle architecture to rival Renault's budget cars.
Balancing these shortcomings, however, is the sheer pace of
an expansion that has almost doubled group revenue and tripled
profit during Winterkorn's eight-year tenure, propelled by
roaring sales in China as well as acquisitions.
KILLING THEM SOFTLY
Piech met immediate resistance from VW stakeholders
including Lower Saxony and labour chief Bernd Osterloh -- who
said Winterkorn was "one of the most successful automotive
managers" at the group and should have his contract extended.
Wolfgang Porsche, who chairs the family holding, said his
cousin's outburst was only a "personal opinion".
Their reactions have led some to ask whether Piech is
finally losing his grip in the final straight of a career
spanning more than half a century.
Concerns were raised in 2012 about Piech's judgement and
VW's governance, following the appointment of his second wife
Ursula, a former kindergarten teacher, to the board.
But Piech, an engineer by training who transformed Audi from
a struggling volume brand into a luxury car powerhouse, has
ended several high-level careers with a few softly spoken words.
Former Porsche boss Wendelin Wiedeking is among axed
executives who discovered their fate in his public comments. And
Pischetsrieder, like Winterkorn, initially commanded family and
union support under fire, yet was gone within months.
"My desire for harmony is limited," Piech explained in his
2004 autobiography.
The Volkswagen patriarch, who keeps a dagger collection, has
professed a fascination with Japanese military tactics in World
War Two, according to people who have worked for him.
"Piech is a fox," said one. "He may now just wait tactically
and wear his opponents down."
Among VW investors, even fans of Winterkorn concede
privately that a new CEO appointment now looks likely.
"The succession was bound to be tough," said one
Frankfurt-based fund manager with a sizeable VW holding.
"Winterkorn's track record is extremely convincing but if
this impasse can't be solved in an orderly way, new management
might offer the chance of a clean break."
WELCOME CHANGE
Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with Evercore ISI,
is less admiring of a CEO who has allowed investment to claim a
larger share of sales at Volkswagen than at pure-premium rival
BMW, despite his company's superior scale.
"Almost every cost ratio at VW Group has increased and
stands at a historically high level," said Ellinghorst, who now
considers Porsche brand chief Matthias Mueller well placed to
succeed Winterkorn.
Piech's move "forces the supervisory board to take a view,"
he said. "Uncertainty is bad news for shareholders in VW.
Change, however, would be welcomed."
Beyond or behind Piech's criticism of Winterkorn, some
insiders also see signs of a personal animus against the CEO who
has come to embody VW's rise in a way he once did alone.
"A personality issue can't be ruled out," a VW source said.
"Piech can be very extreme."
Those tensions were in evidence in September 2013 when, on
the eve of the Frankfurt auto show, an anonymously sourced
newspaper report predicted Piech's imminent retirement due to
ill health, with Winterkorn to succeed him.
Piech turned up with Ursula at VW's lavishly catered media
night, telling journalists that news of his death was premature.
"Is this still your press officer?" Piech asked Winterkorn
as he crossed paths with the CEO and his spokesman at the event,
according to Der Spiegel.
Whatever their personal dynamics, bystanders are
understandably keen to stay out of the crossfire. Even Lower
Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil, a board member, was
keeping his head down when approached by Reuters on Tuesday.
"The wisest thing to do at the moment is to say nothing," he
said.
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz; Editing by Mark Potter)