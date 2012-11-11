FRANKFURT Nov 11 Volkswagen
chairman Ferdinand Piech could stay at the helm of Europe's
largest carmaker beyond the term he was granted earlier this
year, he told a German paper.
A decision of Piech to prolong his tenure would push back
long-awaited succession planning. Analysts have been critical of
Volkswagen for not bringing forward managers seen capable of
leading the 12-brand car group.
"I have asked (CEO) Martin Winterkorn to launch the next
(model of the Volkswagen hatchback) Golf. A new model of the
Golf usually comes out every 5-7 years. At least that long I
will cover Winterkorn's back as chairman," Piech told tabloid
Bild am Sonntag.
The newest version of Volkswagen's flagship model - the Golf
VII - went on sale on Saturday.
In April, shareholders voted 75-year old Piech to act as
chairman for a third term, which runs until December 2016. Piech
is already now the oldest-ever chairman of a listed German
company.
The contract of Winterkorn - who last year earned more than
any other manager among Germany's top 30 companies listed on the
DAX index - also runs until the end of 2016.
Of his 18 years at the helm of VW, Piech has served nine as
chief executive officer.
Asked by the newspaper if he expects a negative impact on
Volkswagen from sales incentive programs of other carmakers,
Piech said "For us, it will not be bloody."
He added that he was, however, concerned about the impact of
the euro zone crisis on Volkswagen.
"We are worried about regions south of the Alps and west of
the river Rhine. You'll hardly notice five percent plus or minus
in Germany, but will notice two thirds less in Spain", he told
the paper.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)