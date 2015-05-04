* VW board to meet in Hanover ahead of AGM
* Decision on new chairman unlikely -source
* Investors urge swift decision, prefer external candidate
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN/HAMBURG, May 4 Volkswagen's
supervisory board will on Monday discuss finding a new chairman
to fill the void left by Ferdinand Piech's shock departure last
month, sources told Reuters.
VW's 20-member controlling panel, led by interim chairman
Berthold Huber, will meet in the German town of Hanover ahead of
what is likely to become a tense shareholder meeting on Tuesday,
three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
It's unlikely that the board -- evenly split between
investor and labour representatives -- will reach a decision on
a new chairman, one source said, declining to be more specific.
Interim chairman Huber is a former boss of the IG Metall labour
union and is not seen as a candidate for the role on a permanent
basis.
"The search for a successor to Piech at the top of the
supervisory board has the utmost priority for investors," said
Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment which holds 0.6
percent of VW preference shares.
"The ideal candidate needs a high degree of automotive
expertise and authority and should if possible be from outside
the company and be neutral," Speich said.
VW, Europe's largest carmaker, and the works council have
declined comment on potential candidates mentioned in the press.
These include long-time automotive manager Wolfgang Reitzle
and Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of Porsche SE, the
holding company owned by the Porsche and Piech families which
controls a majority stake in VW.
VW last week sought to shift the focus back to its operating
business by appointing two nieces of Piech to replace the former
VW patriarch and his wife on the board. Piech's wife Ursula had
also quit on April 25.
But Piech has challenged VW's choice, which has also been
backed by the works council, and instead proposed Reitzle and
former Siemens manager Brigitte Ederer, German daily
newspaper Bild reported.
The 78-year-old Piech, a dominant figure at VW for more than
two decades, quit after losing a power struggle with Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Keith
Weir)