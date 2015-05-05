HANOVER, Germany May 5 Volkswagen's
supervisory board will take "some time" to find a successor to
Ferdinand Piech who quit as chairman last month following a
public showdown with his chief executive, acting board chief
Berthold Huber said.
"The supervisory board will address the succession of
(former chairman Ferdinand) Piech with the necessary diligence
and calm," Huber, VW's interim chairman said on Tuesday at the
carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany.
"This will take some time," said Huber, a former IG Metall
trade union boss.
Separately, CEO Martin Winterkorn said VW currently has no
M&A projects on its agenda and is "well positioned" with its 12
brands.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)