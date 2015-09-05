FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Ousted Volkswagen
chairman Ferdinand Piech prevented Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn from fulfilling his ambition to become chairman,
showing the patriarch's continuing influence behind the scenes,
two respected German publications reported.
Weekly magazine Spiegel and the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung said the Porsche-Piech clan, which controls
Volkswagen's 51 percent shareholder Porsche SE, had agreed to
propose Winterkorn as chairman before Piech's intervention.
Volkswagen announced this week that its Chief Financial
Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch -- seen as a peacemaker -- would
step into Piech's shoes as chairman, while Winterkorn's CEO
contract was extended for two years.
In response to the unsourced media reports on Saturday,
Volkswagen said its executive committee had already decided in
April to propose the extension to Winterkorn's contract, and
declined to comment further on what it termed "speculation".
Porsche SE, contacted for a comment from Piech, referred to
its statement from Thursday, in which it said Poetsch had the
"unequivocal support" of its entire supervisory board, which
includes Piech. It declined to comment further.
Piech, the 78-year-old grandson of the inventor of the
Volkswagen Beetle, was forced to quit as chairman in April after
being thwarted in an attempt to discredit Winterkorn, ending an
era at the German carmaker.
Under Piech's chairmanship, Volkswagen built an empire
spanning fuel-efficient city cars to 40-tonne trucks. Winterkorn
is now promising a new structure it is hoped will help VW
improve profitability and address troublespots.
