FRANKFURT Dec 1 Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi plans to build the A3 compact in a new plant in Foshan in southern China starting 2013, which will see its production capacity expanded to 700,000 vehicles per year.

"The FAW-VW joint venture, in which Audi has a stake together with Volkswagen and the Chinese partner FAW, will invest roughly 3 billion euros in the model range, production and distribution of the Audi brand in China over the next five years," Audi said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the company said the brand's current production capacity in China amounted to about 300,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)