FRANKFURT Dec 1 Volkswagen's
luxury car brand Audi plans to build the A3 compact in a new
plant in Foshan in southern China starting 2013, which will see
its production capacity expanded to 700,000 vehicles per year.
"The FAW-VW joint venture, in which Audi has a stake
together with Volkswagen and the Chinese partner FAW, will
invest roughly 3 billion euros in the model range, production
and distribution of the Audi brand in China over the next five
years," Audi said in a statement on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the company said the brand's current
production capacity in China amounted to about 300,000 vehicles.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)