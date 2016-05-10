BEIJING May 10 Volkswagen AG's and
joint venture partner China FAW Group Corp will
begin construction in Tianjin next week for a plant with
capacity to produce 300,000 cars annually, a spokesman for the
German carmaker in Beijing said on Tuesday.
The plant is due to be completed by 2018, the spokesman
said. He declined to put a value on the project, but state-owned
newspaper China Daily cited an FAW-VW joint venture official
saying the investment was worth 19.5 billion yuan ($3 billion).
VW had previously announced that it planned to build a
factory in Tianjin, a northern port city, that would start
production by 2018, but had not provided more details at the
time.
The German automaker has broadly maintained its production
and investment plans in the world's largest car market despite
sluggish sales growth as China's economy expands at its slowest
rate in 25 years.
The spokesman said the company is aiming for an annual
production capacity of five million by 2020. VW said last year
it would hit that mark by 2019.
"Generally, we stay on our investment plans, with some
modifications of course which is normal and which will always be
done," VW China chief Jochem Heizmann told reporters in Beijing
last month.
"We will use these capacities and have some more flexibility
to react."
Heizmann said ahead of last month's Beijing motor show that
the company would invest 4 billion euros ($4.49 billion) with
its joint venture partners in China this year.
In addition to FAW-VW, the company also makes passenger cars
through a separate joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
.
Volkswagen sales grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter
compared to a year prior, bouncing back from a 3.4 percent
decline in sales for full-year 2015.
($1 = 6.5194 Chinese yuan renminbi)
