BERLIN, April 29 Volkswagen is "still investigating" the possiblity of launching a low-cost vehicle in China but has not yet taken a final decision, finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Wednesday during an earnings call.

Europe's largest automaker has for years been pondering a so-called budget car but difficulties in hitting internal cost targets have so far thwarted approval of the project. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Noah Barkin; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)