BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 29 Volkswagen is "still investigating" the possiblity of launching a low-cost vehicle in China but has not yet taken a final decision, finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Wednesday during an earnings call.
Europe's largest automaker has for years been pondering a so-called budget car but difficulties in hitting internal cost targets have so far thwarted approval of the project. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Noah Barkin; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.