BEIJING, April 13 Volkswagen AG said on Friday it sold 633,000 cars in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau in the first quarter, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier.

Deliveries of its premier brand Audi came to 90,000 in China and Hong Kong, up 40 percent year-on-year, it said.

Volkswagen makes cars in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.

