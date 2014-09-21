By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
| SHANGHAI, Sept 22
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Volkswagen AG will
launch a VW-badged luxury sedan designed solely for China next
year in its pursuit of higher margins, said two people with
knowledge of the plan, in a move that could put it in direct
competition with its premium brand Audi.
The car will be based on Audi AG's A6, the
country's top-selling luxury sedan, the people said, declining
to elaborate on the vehicle's China-specific elements. The A6 in
China has a longer body than A6s elsewhere, allowing more leg
room and out-sizing many of its rivals.
The price of the VW premium sedan is undetermined, and
nearing the A6's 383,000 yuan ($62,375) starting price would
risk cannibalising Audi sales. But Volkswagen, better known for
small cars and family-oriented models, is drawn to Audi's
margins. Volkswagen sells three times more cars than Audi
globally, yet Audi earns more than double the profit of
VW-branded cars.
"Volkswagen wants to boost its brand value, which is natural
for any company seeking higher margins. But it's not easy," said
Yale Zhang, managing director at consultancy Automotive
Foresight.
"If Volkswagen's premium car is priced too high, people
would go straight to Audi. If the price is not high, then what's
the point?"
Volkswagen aims to replicate Audi's success in luxury
vehicles at a time when a state crackdown on extravagance among
public officials is creating demand for upmarket cars absent of
marques typically associated with opulence.
Going upmarket would see the German auto maker trespass into
a segment dominated by Audi, BMW and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz, which are in turn seeking growth by
producing more affordable models closer to Volkswagen's line-up.
"Selling luxury cars makes for fatter profit. Volkswagen
believes this segment will continue to grow rapidly," said one
of the people, who is not authorized to talk to the media so
declined to be identified.
"Premium models under the Volkswagen brand will be
especially attractive to those who want a superior car but don't
want to catch too much attention," said the person, dismissing
the long-term impact of the crackdown.
China's premium car market could surpass that of the United
States to become the world's biggest as early as 2016 thanks to
increasing affluence, forecast consultancy McKinsey & Co.
The Volkswagen group operates upper-class name plates Audi,
Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini independently to its Volkswagen
brand. The group commands over one-fifth of China's passenger
vehicle market where it dominates in mid-tier compact sedans.
CODE NAME 511
Volkswagen's new premium car is code-named 511, the people
said. It was designed in Europe but will be the brand's first
large "C-class" sedan manufactured in China - by Shanghai
Volkswagen, a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
.
A spokeswoman at Volkswagen in China confirmed the existence
of a plan for a C-class car but declined to provide details.
SAIC Motor declined to comment.
Shanghai Volkswagen produces the Santana, China's No.
2-selling compact sedan this year, according to researcher LMC
Automotive. But the German auto maker's joint venture with China
FAW Group Corp, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile, is more
profitable because it builds Audi cars, one of the people said.
Volkswagen earned 1.01 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in
operating profit in January-June selling 2.3 million VW
passenger vehicles globally. By comparison, Audi earned 2.67
billion euros from 750,000 cars.
Volkswagen's entry into China's high-end car market will
begin toward the end of 2015. It has not determined a price for
its luxury car but has set an annual sales target of 50,000
vehicles, the person said.
To elevate its brand image, Shanghai Volkswagen will set up
100 upscale dealerships across China over the next three years,
where the decor and hospitality will give prospective buyers a
different feel of a familiar brand, the second person said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1403 Chinese yuan)
(1 US dollar = 0.7769 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)