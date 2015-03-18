* China Central Television alleges widespread engine leak
issue
* Leaks could be part of larger global issue - analyst
* Third time state broadcaster has targeted Volkswagen since
2013
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, March 18 China's main state-owned
television network struck out against Volkswagen AG
in its second exposé targeting the firm this week, alleging this
time that the company overlooked dangerous engine leaks in its
Chinese cars.
Foreign firms like Volkswagen that dominate certain sectors
of the Chinese market can be particularly vulnerable to exposés
that hold sway over consumers and can drag down sales.
The China Central Television (CCTV) segment on Wednesday
alleged that Volkswagen customer service and dealerships ignored
complaints of oil leaks pooling in the engine tray, an issue
that third-party experts said could be a fire hazard.
"[The report] does pass the sniff test," said James
Feldkamp, CEO of Shanghai-based consumer watchdog MingJian.
Volkswagen has recalled more than 93,000 2014 and 2015
models globally, including some models from subsidiaries Audi
and Porsche, over fuel leak issues as well as nearly 38,000 in
the United States, Feldkamp said.
"It looks entirely plausible that the engine problems
they're having with the leak are more widespread than originally
reported," he said.
CCTV said it found complaints of engine leaks in Volkswagen
cars in Shanghai, Beijing and at least eight of China's
provinces. The report mentioned Magotan sedan and Tiguan SUV
models.
When the owners featured in the program contacted dealers or
Shanghai Volkswagen customer service, they were told such
leakages were normal.
In 2013, CCTV reported on Volkswagen transmission gearboxes
causing cars to speed up or slow down. That report spurred a
recall.
A Volkswagen spokeswoman declined to give immediate comment
on the latest CCTV report.
The exposé follows on CCTV's annual "3.15" consumer rights
day investigative special aired on Sunday that alleged
Volkswagen, Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG's
Mercedes Benz dealerships oversold repair services and parts
that drivers did not need.
McDonald's Corp, Apple and Starbucks
have all been subjects of CCTV 3.15 exposés in the
past.
China is the world's largest auto market, and Volkswagen,
through its joint ventures with SAIC Motor Corp and
FAW Group, was the country's top selling automaker in 2014.
Chinese regulations only allow foreign firms to manufacture
cars through joint ventures and restrict them to a 50-percent
ownership cap.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten
in BEIJING; Editing by Ryan Woo)