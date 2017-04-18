* China plans to introduce tough new quotas from 2018
* VW to sell electric cars to business partner Didi
* VW to also build electric cars in new joint venture
By Jake Spring
SHANGHAI, April 18 Germany's Volkswagen AG
said on Tuesday it aims to meet upcoming tough
quotas in China for selling more green cars on its own and would
not resort to purchasing credits from competitors.
China has aggressively promoted plug-in hybrid and battery
electric cars, dubbed 'new energy vehicles', to fight urban smog
but is gradually phasing out subsidies in favor of hard
requirements like quotas.
Under draft rules released in September, automakers must
generate or buy credits equivalent to 8 percent of their overall
sales by 2018. Those rules come on top of forthcoming emission
standards VW described as the world's toughest.
VW, the largest foreign automaker in China, plans to sell
electric vehicles to ride-hailing partner Didi and to generate
credits in a tie-up to produce electric cars with JAC Motors
, its China CEO Jochem Heizmann told reporters ahead
of the Shanghai motor show.
In comments that shed light on the complex rules, he said
that a car could be worth multiple credits, with full-electric
vehicles receiving more credits than plug-in hybrids.
Overall sales of a million cars annually, for example, would
require 80,000 credits that could be generated by selling 40,000
plug-in hybrids that receive two credits each, or even fewer if
they are fully electric, he said.
VW Group sold nearly 4 million cars in China last year but
only "several hundred" imported new energy vehicles. It expects
sales to improve as locally produced products are introduced and
aims to sell 400,000 by 2020 and 1.5 million by 2025 to meet the
quotas, Heizmann said.
It plans to meet the 8 percent requirement even if the
government responds to lobbying efforts to delay or reduce the
quota, Heizmann said.
"We are fully with all forces working to be able to fulfill
this quota system already next year."
As part of planned venture with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile
(JAC Motors), VW aims to sell "some 100,000" electric vehicles
annually under a new brand name, he added.
