* VW and FAW extend partnership beyond 2016 expiration
* Two China car JV's to invest 9.8 bln euros during
2013-2015
BEIJING Nov 29 Volkswagen AG and
FAW Group have agreed to extend their partnership beyond its
expiration date of 2016, the German automaker said on Thursday,
brushing aside reports by some German media outlets that FAW
infringed on Volkswagen's intellectual property rights.
The joint venture, which makes Volkswagen and Audi cars,
will also expand its product portfolio, Volkswagen said, without
elaborating.
Volkswagen also operates a car venture in China SAIC Motor
Corp.
From 2013-2015, its two joint ventures will invest about 9.8
billion euros ($12.65 billion) in the country, a VW China
spokesman said, citing the latest investment scheme finalised
late last week. General Motors and other carmakers are
also increasing their presence in the world's largest auto
market.
In a brief statement, VW said neither of the venture
partners had infringed on one another's rights in the past
years. That was VW's first public clarification since German
media earlier in the year accused FAW of infringing on
Volkswagen's intellectual property rights, citing sources.