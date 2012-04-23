* New plant in Urumqi to build 50,000 cars starting 2015
* VW extends JV with 2nd partner FAW by 25 years
FRANKFURT, April 23 Volkswagen, the
world's second largest carmaker, will invest about 170 million
euros ($225 million) building a new plant in Urumqi, western
China, capable of making 50,000 vehicles annually starting 2015,
the company said on Monday.
VW's two Chinese joint ventures are investing a total of 14
billion euros by 2016, and the German-based group has said in
the past its annual production capacity in China would rise to 3
million cars as early as next year.
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn had told reporters in
January that Beijing had approached the carmaker, the first to
enter China, with the request to consider extending its
substantial manufacturing footprint to the western part of the
country.
Urumqi is the capital of the province Xinjiang, a relatively
poor part of the China where there are ethnic tensions between
the Muslim Uighurs and the Han Chinese.
The relatively modest investment sum and production capacity
reflect the risks.
Compared with the 50,000 cars that Volkswagen and local
partner Shanghai Automotive (SAIC) intend to build in Urumqi,
VW-SAIC plan to build six times as many in a new plant in
Yizheng near Nanjing near China's wealthy eastern coast.
Winterkorn referred in a statement to a "30-year success
story" that united Volkswagen and China.
"As a pioneer of the Chinese automotive industry we gave
important momentum to China's industrial development and to
German-Sino economic relations," he said.
He added: "Together with our partners we will now carry this
pioneering spirit into Western China as well."
Volkswagen also said that it agreed to extend the joint
venture formed in 1991 with FAW, its second Chinese local
partner, by a further 25 years.
The two had announced in June 2010 they would invest about
520 million euros to build a plant near Guangzhou, VW's first in
southern China, which can build as many as 300,000 vehicles.
