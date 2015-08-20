BERLIN Aug 20 Volkswagen said on
Thursday that average utilization at its Chinese factories will
fall as overall production capacity increases with the opening
of new plants in the world's largest car market.
It denied a report in German weekly magazine
Wirtschaftswoche on Thursday that capacity utilization at its 20
car and components plants in China was declining.
"The statement that VW would confirm sinking utilization of
its Chinese auto and component plants is not correct," VW said
in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.
Wirtschaftswoche, which did not cite the sources of any of
its information, said the German carmaker was planning outright
production cuts and would trim Chinese output of key models by
between 10 percent and 20 percent.
VW, which eclipsed Japan's Toyota as the world's
biggest carmaker by sales in the first half of this year,
depends on China for large parts of its profits and cash flow.
Any cuts in capacity in China would imply a significant
about-turn by the carmaker, which in March pledged to increase
Chinese output to 5 million cars by 2019 from a previous target
of 4 million by 2018.
VW has been steadily expanding its footprint in the country
and opened its 20th plant there in May, in the southern city of
Changsha.
But deliveries of its core VW brand and flagship luxury
division Audi have been falling for several months as demand for
cars in China has slowed, prompting VW in July to trim its
global sales forecast.
"By building up additional production capacity such as our
new car plant in Changsha and (a planned site) in Qingdao in
2017, VW will normalize the high existing workload at its
factories to near 270 working days per year" from 300 days
currently, VW said.
Its two Chinese joint ventures also plan to spend 22 billion
euros ($24.64 billion) through 2019 on new plants and products,
VW said in November.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
