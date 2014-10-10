(Changes second reference to Li Keqiang in penultimate
paragraph to Li from Keqiang to use family name)
* VW-FAW joint venture extended until 2041 - VW
* Enhancing Chinese JVs "a must" for VW - analyst
* VW also seeking possible increase in FAW Group stake
* VW 9-month group sales in China up 15 pct to 2.72 mln cars
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN, Oct 10 Volkswagen extended
its joint venture with China FAW Group Corp by 25
years, as the German manufacturer steps up its bid for the
global autos throne by targeting an increasing share of the
world's biggest car market.
European and U.S. carmakers are keen to raise their presence
in China, but have been confined to owning 50 percent or less of
joint venture companies run together with Chinese enterprises.
Although Chinese demand is slowing somewhat, car sales in
the world's No. 2 economy have still been up over 10 percent
this year, helping global players such as VW cope with a fragile
recovery in its European home market after a six-year slump.
VW, one of the first global automakers to establish
production facilities in China during the 1980s, has the biggest
manufacturing output and has been working with FAW for over two
decades.
By extending the joint venture from 2016 to 2041, VW and FAW
will expand their R&D activities and step up work on fuel-saving
technology, VW said.
"Enhancing ties with its Chinese partners is a must for VW,
which is overly dependent on the market," Frankfurt-based
Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper said.
Wolfsburg-based VW, which also has a joint venture with
China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, last year sold almost
3.3 million cars in China, its biggest market, about a third of
its record global deliveries of 9.73 million.
The German behemoth, whose 12 brands include ultra-luxury
marque Bentley and heavy-trucks manufacturer Scania, has enjoyed
a period of sustained growth, boosted by emerging market buyers.
It is set to hit a 10-million sales target in 2014 - four years
early - underscoring its bid to eclipse global sales champion
Toyota.
Nine-month group deliveries in China, including the Audi
luxury brand and sports-car maker Porsche, jumped 15 percent to
2.72 million autos, VW said on Friday in a separate statement.
INVESTMENT PLANS
The contract extension with FAW was signed on Friday on the
occasion of talks between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Berlin.
The length of the extension appears customary. VW's second
joint venture with SAIC was extended in 2002 by 28 years until
2030. BMW in June extended its partnership with
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings until 2028.
Europe's largest carmaker said in July it would invest 2
billion euros ($2.53 billion) with FAW to build two more
assembly plants. The German group currently operates eight
car-making factories and nine component plants in China.
VW said it would spend about 100 million euros with SAIC on
a new test site and proving ground near the northwestern town of
Urumqi where the carmaker opened a factory last year.
The German group has also been in talks with FAW for some
time about a possible increase of its 40-percent holding in the
venture.
Many industries in China have come under the spotlight as
authorities step up efforts to bring companies into compliance
with an anti-monopoly law enacted in 2008. The car sector has
been under particular scrutiny amid accusations by state media
that global carmakers are overcharging customers.
Still, Li, in a guest commentary for German newspaper Die
Welt published on Oct. 8, said Chinese authorities would
"favourably examine" VW's quest for a larger stake in FAW. In
return, his government hopes Germany will allow Chinese
companies to bid for German high-speed rail projects.
Separately, German automaker Daimler and Beijing
Automotive Industry Corp (IPO-BAC.SS) agreed to deepen a
strategic partnership that will include further localisation of
luxury cars by the German manufacturer worth about 1 billion
euros, Daimler said on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7894 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz. Editing by Jon
Boyle)