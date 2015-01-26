BERLIN Jan 26 Volkswagen has
promised to continue to set sensible sales targets for its car
dealers in China to ensure a financially healthy distribution
network in a slowing market.
The German group said on Monday it would continue to pursue
a "mutually beneficial and sustainable partnership" with Chinese
dealers based on an agreement the carmaker has reached with
distributors in the world's No. 1 auto market.
"Satisfied dealers create satisfied customers," a
spokeswoman for VW's China operations said by email. "Through
close cooperation and constant exchange with our dealerships in
China, we constantly develop the VW brand together with our
sales partners."
Chinese auto dealers have complained to the government that
inflexible targets set during a market boom obliged them to buy
too much stock and bear the brunt of a drop in demand. Growth of
China's auto market halved to 6.9 percent in 2014.
Earlier this month, China's dealers' association said it had
persuaded Germany's BMW to pay 5.1 billion yuan
($815.54 million) in subsidies to dealers, while VW's Porsche
and Toyota Motor Corp are also negotiating with their
Chinese dealers over subsidies and sales targets.
($1 = 6.2535 Chinese yuan renminbi)
