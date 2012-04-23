FRANKFURT, April 23 Volkswagen, the
world's second largest carmaker, will invest about 170 million
euros to build a new plant in Urumqi in western China capable of
making 50,000 vehicles per year, the company said on Monday.
Volkswagen's Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn had told
reporters that the Chinese government had approached the
carmaker, the first to enter China, with the request to consider
extending its substantial manufacturing footprint to the western
part of the country.
Urumqi is the capital of the province Xinjiang, a relatively
poor part of the China where there are ethnic tensions between
the Muslim Uighurs and the Han Chinese.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)