FRANKFURT Oct 19 Volkswagen expects to keep gaining market share in China, the world's biggest car market, and will continue to expand its product portfolio there, it said on Monday.

"We expect to continue on this trajectory as we head towards year end and maintain a positive outlook for fourth quarter results in 2015," Volkswagen Group China Chief Executive Jochem Heizmann said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)