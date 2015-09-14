UPDATE 1-France's SFR to pay 350 mln euros a year for Champions League rights -sources
* Altice is SFR's parent company (Recasts story, adds details)
BEIJING, Sept 14 A China unit of Volkswagen will recall 78,000 vehicles over a potential defect that could prevent drivers-side air bags from deploying properly, China's safety regulator said on Monday.
A potential defect with the steering column could lead the air bag to deploy improperly in certain imported vehicles, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Altice is SFR's parent company (Recasts story, adds details)
FRANKFURT, May 11 BMW said it will launch an 8-series model in 2018, reviving its upmarket coupe line as part of a broader strategic shift to focus on higher-margin sportscars rather than compact vehicles.