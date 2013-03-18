BEIJING, March 18 Volkswagen AG will
recall vehicles in China to fix a gearbox problem after coming
under criticism from state-run China Central Television's (CCTV)
annual corporate malpractice expose.
VW's direct shift gearbox transmission, a long-standing
issue for the German automaker, was causing cars to speed up or
slow down during driving, according to CCTV's "3.15"
investigative special aired on Friday.
After the show Volkswagen promised action, and a spokesman
said on Monday the firm will recall both locally made and
imported cars. Details of the volume and models involved will be
released either later on Monday or Tuesday, the spokesman said.
VW, which makes cars in China in partnership with SAIC Motor
Corp and FAW Group, plans to almost double
production capacity in the country to 4 million in the next five
years.
The TV show, one of the most widely watched in China, has
previously accused a number of prominent Western companies of
short-changing Chinese consumers.
Friday's edition also took aim at Apple Inc over
post-sales service, while China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co
Ltd also said after the broadcast it would recall
cars with rusty body plates.