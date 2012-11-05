FRANKFURT Nov 5 Volkswagen aims to raise at
least 2 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in fresh capital to
strengthen its balance sheet by issuing debt that has to be
converted into non-voting equity, the company said late on
Monday.
"In case of strong demand the total volume can be increased
additionally by approximately 0.5 billion euro," it said in a
statement, adding the proceeds would be used to fund its
strategic growth and investment programme.
The bond will be redeemed at maturity in November 2015 by
means of a dilutive conversion into new preferred shares,
according to Volkswagen.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)