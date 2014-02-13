By Bernie Woodall
| CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. Feb 12 U.S. Senator Bob
Corker of Tennessee said on Wednesday that if workers at the
Volkswagen AG plant in his hometown of Chattanooga
reject United Auto Worker representation, the company will
reward the plant with a new product to build.
Corker, long an opponent of the union which he says hurts
economic and job growth in Tennessee, made his comments on the
first of a three-day secret ballot election of blue-collar
workers at the Chattanooga plant whether to allow the UAW to
represent them.
"I've had conversations today and based on those am assured
that should the workers vote against the UAW, Volkswagen will
announce in the coming weeks that it will manufacture its new
mid-size SUV here in Chattanooga," said Corker, without saying
with whom he had the conversations.
In the past few weeks, Volkswagen officials have made
several statements that the vote will have no bearing on whether
the SUV will be made at the Chattanooga plant or at a VW plant
in Puebla, Mexico.
Gary Casteel, UAW regional director whose 12-state area
includes Tennessee, said, "Corker's statement is in direct
contradiction to Volkswagen's statements.
"They have specifically said that this vote will have no
bearing on the decision of where to place the new product. And
I'm comfortable with VW's position. They have been very
consistent," said Casteel on Wednesday night.
A spokeswoman for Corker did not immediately reply whether
Corker is also saying that a vote for the UAW will mean that
Volkswagen will not place the new product at the plant, which
could create an estimated 1,500 new jobs.
Volkswagen officials did not immediately return calls and
emails for comment on Corker's statement.
In the past, Casteel has said that Volkswagen's Chattanooga
plant, opened in 2011 needs a second product to survive. It has
built the compact Passat sedan since it opened.
There are about 1,550 Volkswagen workers at Chattanooga
eligible to vote in the election, which is supervised by the
National Labor Relations Board.
A source familiar with the plans of the Volkswagen
supervisory board which makes decisions on product placement
said that the board has not yet made a decision on the issue,
and that it will take it up in a meeting on Feb. 22.
Corker on Tuesday returned from Washington to hold a Tuesday
press conference at his downtown Chattanooga senate office in
order to speak against the UAW in time for the worker vote at
the plant.