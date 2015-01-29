* New trucks boss has to gauge need for acquisitions
WOLFSBURG, Germany Jan 29 Volkswagen
ought to be able to cut costs at its troubled
passenger-car brand by "substantially more" than the 5 billion
euros ($5.7 billion) planned by the carmaker's top management,
VW's works council chief said.
"With a bit more discipline one would easily be able to
generate more efficiencies," Bernd Osterloh, VW's top labour
representative, told reporters on Thursday at the carmaker's
base in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Across the multi-brand group, the potential for savings is
even bigger, he said, without being more specific.
Europe's largest automaker last July announced plans to cut
5 billion euros of costs at its core division by 2017 to plug
the profit gap with rivals such as Toyota.
Steps to boost savings include plans to rein in costly
vehicle equipment and cease some unprofitable models.
Separately, Osterloh, who also sits on VW's 20-member
supervisory board, said the group's new truck chief, Andreas
Renschler, has to gauge the need for possible acquisitions as he
works to integrate VW's different truck units including
Germany's MAN SE and Swedish manufacturer Scania.
Renschler, a former Daimler executive who will take up his
new role at VW on Feb. 1, "needs to get an idea of whether we
want to make purchases and what we need," said Osterloh. "With
western Europe and Brazil only, this will be no success story."
On Russia, Osterloh said VW last year lost a three-digit
million-euro amount due to the plunge of the rouble which has
been hammered by the slump in oil prices and Western sanctions
imposed over Russia's involvement in Ukraine.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
