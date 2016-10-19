BERLIN Oct 19 Volkswagen's brand
management has agreed with labour leaders on cutting costs at
the core autos division by between 5 and 6 billion euros
($5.5-6.6 billion) by 2025 at the latest, Manager Magazin
reported on Wednesday.
Talks between the two sides on a so-called future pact
including cost cuts and a strategy for the brand's German
factories are nearing their conclusion, the magazine said,
citing unnamed sources familiar with the talks.
VW was not immediately available for comment. The VW works
council declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.9093 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Ilona
Wissenbach in Frankfurt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)