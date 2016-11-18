WOLFSBURG, Germany Nov 18 Volkswagen
unveiled plans to cut 23,000 jobs in Germany to help
achieve 3.7 billion euros ($3.92 billion) in annual savings by
2020 to turn around its core brand and help fund a shift to
electric and self-driving cars following its emissions scandal.
The agreement foresees a 25 percent improvement in
productivity at German plants, the company said at a news
conference on Friday.
The so-called future pact, hammered out between both sides
since June, aims to increase the brand's operating margin to 4
percent by 2020, from an expected 2 percent this year, the
company said.
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
