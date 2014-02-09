BERLIN Feb 9 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn has urged his senior managers to
keep costs down at Europe's biggest carmaker as the company
prepares for another year of tough market conditions.
VW is faced with the launch costs of its highly-adaptable
production platform and for development of more fuel-efficient
engines, as well as the impact of price discounts at dealerships
and a strong euro.
"We must shuffle off unnecessary ballast, that means
standardize processes and structures and keep them as lean as
possible across all factories worldwide," Winterkorn said in a
letter to senior VW managers, published on Sunday by Germany's
Automobilwoche magazine.
He said VW, faced with growing competition from rivals, must
transfer the uncompromising precision and devotion shown in its
cars to all areas of the company.
A spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg-based headquarters confirmed
the remarks.
VW said in January that although demand in core European
markets was slowly rebounding, economic uncertainty would
continue and markets would remain as tough as in 2013 when
Europe completed a sixth straight year of declining
registrations.
"We must continue to fight for every minute in production,
must continue to lower costs," Winterkorn said.
