BERLIN Feb 9 Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has urged his senior managers to keep costs down at Europe's biggest carmaker as the company prepares for another year of tough market conditions.

VW is faced with the launch costs of its highly-adaptable production platform and for development of more fuel-efficient engines, as well as the impact of price discounts at dealerships and a strong euro.

"We must shuffle off unnecessary ballast, that means standardize processes and structures and keep them as lean as possible across all factories worldwide," Winterkorn said in a letter to senior VW managers, published on Sunday by Germany's Automobilwoche magazine.

He said VW, faced with growing competition from rivals, must transfer the uncompromising precision and devotion shown in its cars to all areas of the company.

A spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg-based headquarters confirmed the remarks.

VW said in January that although demand in core European markets was slowly rebounding, economic uncertainty would continue and markets would remain as tough as in 2013 when Europe completed a sixth straight year of declining registrations.

"We must continue to fight for every minute in production, must continue to lower costs," Winterkorn said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)