BRIEF-Omax Autos to close its Automax business unit
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, Germany, July 15 Volkswagen plans to cut costs at its core passenger-car brand by about 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) per year from 2017, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
VW's namesake brand, the carmaker's biggest division by sales and deliveries, is trailing a targeted profit margin of at least 6 percent because of high personnel and production costs.
The brand's margin was 2.9 percent in 2013.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 19 German automotive supplier Continental AG and a unit of China Unicom have agreed to set up a joint venture in China to offer intelligent transport systems, such as vehicle data services and connected vehicle software.