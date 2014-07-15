HAMBURG, Germany, July 15 Volkswagen plans to cut costs at its core passenger-car brand by about 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) per year from 2017, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

VW's namesake brand, the carmaker's biggest division by sales and deliveries, is trailing a targeted profit margin of at least 6 percent because of high personnel and production costs.

The brand's margin was 2.9 percent in 2013.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Ludwig Burger)