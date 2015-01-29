* New trucks boss has to gauge need for acquisitions
* VW eyes truck holding to integrate MAN, Scania
* Rouble slump cost three-digit mln euro amount in Russia
(Adds detail on cost-cutting drive and truck plans)
By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Jan 29 Volkswagen
should be able to cut costs at its troubled
passenger car brand by "substantially more" than the 5 billion
euros ($5.7 billion) planned by the German carmaker's top
management, its works council chief said.
"With a bit more discipline one would easily be able to
generate more efficiencies," Bernd Osterloh, Volkswagen's (VW)
top labour representative, told reporters on Thursday at the
carmaker's base in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Across the multi-brand group, the potential for savings is
even bigger, he said, without elaborating.
Europe's largest automaker announced plans in July to cut 5
billion euros of costs at its core VW division by 2017 to close
a profitability gap with rivals such as Toyota.
Yet the division is working on a new version of its
loss-making Phaeton saloon, which some analysts say contradicts
the savings drive.
Osterloh urged management to tackle the costly proliferation
of models and parts at the VW brand to raise the division's
profit margin to a target of at least 6 percent by 2018 from
less than 3 percent.
"I don't know why we need to have twelve different radiator
grills for the Tiguan" compact SUV, he said.
Separately, Osterloh, who also sits on VW's 20-member
supervisory board, said the group's new trucks chief, Andreas
Renschler, had to gauge the need for possible acquisitions as he
works to integrate VW's different truck units including
Germany's MAN SE and Swedish manufacturer Scania.
"With western Europe and Brazil only, this will be no
success story," he said of the trucks business which Renschler,
a former Daimler executive, will join on Feb. 1.
VW is planning to create a separate holding company to
better integrate MAN SE and Scania, Osterloh said.
"We believe the whole matter of synergies at MAN and Scania
should be pursued more strongly," he said.
But efforts by Renschler to locate such a holding company in
Frankfurt, as reported last week by Germany's Manager Magazin,
appear to be doomed.
"That's not where our customers are based," VW Chairman
Ferdinand Piech told reporters in Stuttgart on Thursday.
On Russia, Osterloh said VW last year lost a three-digit
million-euro amount due to the plunge of the rouble which has
been hammered by the slump in oil prices and Western sanctions
imposed over Russia's involvement in Ukraine.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
