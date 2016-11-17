FRANKFURT Nov 17 Volkswagen will hold a press conference on Friday attended by Chief Executive Matthias Mueller, among others, to discuss the revamp of its core VW brand, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

Management and labour leaders have been in talks for months over cost cuts and strategy which analysts say will be critical to Volkswagen's ability to recover from its emissions test cheating scandal.

The press conference will take place at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg on Friday at 0830 GMT.

VW brand chief Herbert Diess will also participate, as will human resources chief Karlheinz Blessing, labour boss Bernd Osterloh and Stephan Weil, premier of the state of Lower Saxony, the group's second largest shareholder. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)