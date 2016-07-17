July 17 Volkswagen AG executives in
the United States have promised restitution within a month for
American franchise dealers damaged by the carmaker's diesel
scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing
dealers.
A senior American executive from Volkswagen made the pledge
at a meeting on Friday with over 150 dealers from the northeast
at a hotel in New Jersey, the WSJ said, citing dealers that met
with the company. (on.wsj.com/29Mc8Ul)
The meeting was reported to be the first in a series of
similar gatherings that the German automobile maker is having to
inform dealers about how it plans to roll out a $15 billion
settlement related to the scandal.
The program affects nearly 500,000 tainted diesel vehicles
on the road and another 12,000 that dealers are unable to sell,
according to the report.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Alan Crosby)