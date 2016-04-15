* VW benchmark bond expected as soon as May
* ECB buying frenzy bodes well for VW return
* Investors search for yield in higher-risk deals
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Volkswagen should find plenty of
demand for its bond market comeback, helped by an ECB-led
corporate rally that has cut funding costs and piqued interest
for higher-risk credits.
The German carmaker is readying a multi-billion deal for as
early as May following the publication of its annual results,
according to several market sources.
Volkswagen, one of Europe's most frequent corporate
borrowers, has been locked out of debt markets for eight months
as a result of its emissions scandal.
However, the ECB's announcement on March 10 that it would
start buying corporate paper as part of its quantitative easing
programme has helped fuelled demand for new corporate issues.
"VW hasn't even been able to write a prospectus until now,
but once it's able to put the facts in black and white and
manage expectations on the costs of its emissions probe, it will
be good to go," one European corporate DCM official said.
The ECB will not begin its Corporate Sector Purchase
Programme (CSPP) until the end of the second quarter, but
spreads in the sector have already jumped tighter.
The iBoxx non-financial corporate index closed Thursday just
above swaps plus 96bp - some 33bp tighter than on March 9.
SEARCH FOR YIELD
Investors have responded by looking further down the credit
spectrum in search of yield, which could play in the automaker's
favour when it comes to drumming up support.
Volkswagen's ratings have taken a battering since the
cheating scandal broke. Formerly Aa3/A/A, it now stands at
A3/BBB+/BBB+ - all with negative outlooks.
Despite the downgrades, VW's senior spreads have recovered
considerably since the ECB announcement.
A 1bn Mar 2021 deal is bid at swaps plus 106bp, having
traded as wide as 276bp after the scandal hit.
"The positive sentiment post-ECB has supported VW spreads,
however the CSPP's technical details are still unknown and even
though senior VW bonds are currently ECB eligible as collateral
for monetary policy operations it is not clear the central bank
will buy bonds from companies currently under criminal
investigation," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM.
"However I think a short to mid-curve deal priced with a
small premium reflecting the ongoing risks would be well
received and would mark VW's return as a frequent issuer."
DRIVE-BY?
While regulatory fines, vehicle refit costs and lawsuits
resulting from the scandal could amount to tens of billions of
euros, investors say Volkswagen could even forgo formal
face-to-face investor meetings.
"I don't personally feel a roadshow is necessary - the
performance of bonds since the scandal broke is an indication
that investors are comfortable with the size of any potential
settlement and car sales seem to be holding up well with little
impact on residual values outside of the US," said ECM's Temple.
One banker said he expects Volkswagen to issue a bond of at
least 1bn-2bn split across multiple tranches to demonstrate
its ability to once again borrow on a large scale.
The company was forced to raise an emergency 20bn one-year
bridge loan in December as a stop-gap financing measure.
UNMISSABLE DEAL
Sources think Barclays, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale -
who contributed to the loan financing - have a strong chance of
being hired as bookrunners to manage the upcoming issue.
The remaining banks, which also offered up to 2.5bn towards
the loan, were Citigroup, UniCredit, HSBC, Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi and Mizuho.
"As a bank, this is a deal you want to be on. It will
receive a lot of attention and show the company is finally
recovering; it could be a great comeback deal," the banker said.
The company was once a frequent borrower. Even after being
shut out of unsecured bond markets in the fourth quarter,
Volkswagen issued 23.8bn-equivalent in 2015, 8.25bn of that
in euros, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Since signing, Volkswagen has drawn 8bn of the facility,
paying 70bp-80bp over Euribor. That margin increases by 25bp six
months after issuance and by another 25bp after nine months.
This is now relatively expensive versus bond market trading
levels. A May 2017 bond, for instance, is bid at 45bp over
swaps, according to Tradeweb data.
However, VW has continued to be a regular borrower in the
ABS market this year, despite the ECB suspending purchases of
its auto ABS in September last year.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)