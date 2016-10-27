BERLIN Oct 27 Volkswagen may return
to the bond market as early as next month, Finance Chief Frank
Witter said.
Europe's largest automaker has been effectively shut out of
the unsecured bond market since September 2015 when it admitted
to rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests.
"We plan to go back to the unsecured bond market, probably
next month," Witter said on Thursday during an earnings call.
Volkswagen (VW) has taken no decision yet on whether to seek
an extension of a 20-billion euro ($21.84 billion) bridging loan
agreed with banks last December, the CFO said, noting the
facility has been undrawn.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)