BRIEF-Paradise sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 40 bln won
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 40 billion won, revenue to be 880 billion won and EBITDA to be 120 billion won
FRANKFURT, June 21 Volkswagen is set to appoint Hans-Jakob Neusser as new development chief of its VW brand, Germany's manager magazin reported on Friday.
Neusser is head of engine development for the Volkswagen brand and for the overall group, according to the online version of the monthly magazine.
He replaces Ulrich Hackenberg, who will take over as head of Audi's research and development, according to a person familiar with the matter.
VW declined to comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 40 billion won, revenue to be 880 billion won and EBITDA to be 120 billion won
* Says it will buy 3.0 million shares of Ibkimyoung, an internet education firm, for 1.73 billion won