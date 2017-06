BRUSSELS Dec 20 German car maker Volkswagen and Belgian vehicle distributor D'Ieteren secured EU approval on Tuesday to set up a car financing joint venture in Belgium.

The companies unveiled the deal for Volkswagen vehicles in October. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen's range in Belgium.

The European Commission said in a statement the deal would not raise competition concerns, because it would not significantly change the structure of the market.

The venture would also face competition from other players, the EU Commission said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)