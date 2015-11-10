FRANKFURT Nov 10 Volkswagen said on
Tuesday it had appointed Johann Jungwirth as the head of its new
digital strategy unit.
Jungwirth, 42, comes from Apple Inc. where he was
head of Mac Systems Engineering. Before he worked for Daimler
as president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz
Research and Development North America.
"With the new function and the appointment of Jungwirth,
Volkswagen is strongly reinforcing its position in
digitalization, which is a very important future field for the
automotive industry," Volkswagen said in a statement.
