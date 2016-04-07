BERLIN, April 7 Volkswagen has agreed to hold "swift and constructive" talks with labour leaders on the future of its German plants, the company said on Thursday.

"Safeguarding the factories is also in the interest of the management board," Volkswagen personnel chief Karlheinz Blessing said in an emailed statement.

Blessing's comments are in response to criticism from VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh who has called for bilateral talks, citing "serious trust issues" between the VW brand's management and labour leaders as both sides grapple with the fallout of the carmaker's emissions scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)