BERLIN, April 7 Volkswagen has
agreed to hold "swift and constructive" talks with labour
leaders on the future of its German plants, the company said on
Thursday.
"Safeguarding the factories is also in the interest of the
management board," Volkswagen personnel chief Karlheinz Blessing
said in an emailed statement.
Blessing's comments are in response to criticism from VW
works council chief Bernd Osterloh who has called for bilateral
talks, citing "serious trust issues" between the VW brand's
management and labour leaders as both sides grapple with the
fallout of the carmaker's emissions scandal.
