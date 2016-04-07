* VW labour leaders cite "serious" trust issue
* Osterloh comments mark new level of hostility
* VW agrees to hold "swift" talks on future of German plants
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 7 Relations between Volkswagen's
powerful labour bosses and VW brand chief Herbert
Diess have hit a new low at a critical time for Europe's largest
carmaker as it struggles with the diesel emissions scandal.
VW has struggled to raise its profitability because
deep-seated reforms have been blocked by a supervisory board
dominated by representatives from Lower Saxony, where VW is
based, and the labour unions.
Labour leaders on Thursday accused Diess of betraying
workers and trying to use the scandal as a pretext for job cuts,
marking a new level of hostility between both sides.
"We do not conceal that we currently see a serious problem
with trust between management of the brand and the works
council," said Bernd Osterloh, the chairman of VW's works
councils in letter to staff, co-authored by fellow labour
representatives.
"We have the impression that there is an attempt to slyly
use the diesel scandal to carry out personnel cuts that until a
few months ago were not at issue," the letter said.
Pressure has mounted to make cuts at Volkswagen's core
operations in Germany since the scandal broke in September with
U.S. and California environmental regulators saying they were
investigating Volkswagen for violating clean air rules.
U.S. regulatory bodies are now seeking billions in damages
and fines from Volkswagen. In January, the U.S. Justice
Department sued VW for up to $46 billion and this month the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission sued the company, accusing it of false
advertising.
VW set aside 6.7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in the third
quarter last year to cover the costs of vehicle recalls, and is
expected to increase the provisions when it publishes full-year
results later this month.
Sources at VW said last month the carmaker plans to cut
about 3,000 white-collar jobs in Germany by the end of next year
in addition to shedding hundreds of temporary jobs.
Osterloh, who leads the nine labour representatives on the
20-strong Volkswagen supervisory board, has repeatedly clashed
with Diess over where to make cost savings ever since the former
BMW executive took office in July.
VW employs about 60,000 people at the car factory in its
home town of Wolfsburg, its biggest plant.
Osterloh on Thursday called for talks with brand executives
on the future of VW's German factories, seeking fixed targets
and quotas for products, output and investments in a bid to
secure local jobs.
VW human resources chief Karlheinz Blessing, already faced
with a demand from the unions for a 5 percent pay rise for
120,000 workers ahead of negotiations due to start later this
month, has agreed to hold talks on the German plants.
"Safeguarding the factories is also in the interest of the
management board," Blessing said in an emailed statement.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
