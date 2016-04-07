* VW labour leaders cite "serious" trust issue

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, April 7 Relations between Volkswagen's powerful labour bosses and VW brand chief Herbert Diess have hit a new low at a critical time for Europe's largest carmaker as it struggles with the diesel emissions scandal.

VW has struggled to raise its profitability because deep-seated reforms have been blocked by a supervisory board dominated by representatives from Lower Saxony, where VW is based, and the labour unions.

Labour leaders on Thursday accused Diess of betraying workers and trying to use the scandal as a pretext for job cuts, marking a new level of hostility between both sides.

"We do not conceal that we currently see a serious problem with trust between management of the brand and the works council," said Bernd Osterloh, the chairman of VW's works councils in letter to staff, co-authored by fellow labour representatives.

"We have the impression that there is an attempt to slyly use the diesel scandal to carry out personnel cuts that until a few months ago were not at issue," the letter said.

Pressure has mounted to make cuts at Volkswagen's core operations in Germany since the scandal broke in September with U.S. and California environmental regulators saying they were investigating Volkswagen for violating clean air rules.

U.S. regulatory bodies are now seeking billions in damages and fines from Volkswagen. In January, the U.S. Justice Department sued VW for up to $46 billion and this month the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued the company, accusing it of false advertising.

VW set aside 6.7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in the third quarter last year to cover the costs of vehicle recalls, and is expected to increase the provisions when it publishes full-year results later this month.

Sources at VW said last month the carmaker plans to cut about 3,000 white-collar jobs in Germany by the end of next year in addition to shedding hundreds of temporary jobs.

Osterloh, who leads the nine labour representatives on the 20-strong Volkswagen supervisory board, has repeatedly clashed with Diess over where to make cost savings ever since the former BMW executive took office in July.

VW employs about 60,000 people at the car factory in its home town of Wolfsburg, its biggest plant.

Osterloh on Thursday called for talks with brand executives on the future of VW's German factories, seeking fixed targets and quotas for products, output and investments in a bid to secure local jobs.

VW human resources chief Karlheinz Blessing, already faced with a demand from the unions for a 5 percent pay rise for 120,000 workers ahead of negotiations due to start later this month, has agreed to hold talks on the German plants.

"Safeguarding the factories is also in the interest of the management board," Blessing said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Editing by Edward Taylor, Greg Mahlich)