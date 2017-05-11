STUTTGART May 11 Volkswagen has no
plans to sell its Bentley or Bugatti brands, the head the
carmaker's luxury brands said on Thursday.
"There are no considerations to sell anything," said Oliver
Blume, who is also the head of VW's sportscar maker Porsche. He
added that cooperation between Porsche and Bentley has reaped
more than the originally targeted 100 million euros in annual
synergies.
Speculation about Bentley and Bugatti had come up after
Volkswagen decided to evaluate options including a possible sale
of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati to help fund a strategic
overhaul following its emissions scandal.
