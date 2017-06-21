By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker
Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian
rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most
famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to
1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.
Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto and several
buyout funds are also preparing bids for Ducati, which is being
put up for sale by German carmaker Volkswagen.
A deal with Harley-Davidson would bring together the maker
of touring bikes like the Electra Glide that are symbolic of
America with a leading European maker whose high-performance
bikes have a distinguished racing heritage.
Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson has hired Goldman Sachs to
work on the deal, one source familiar with the matter said,
adding tentative bids are expected in July.
Volkswagen, whose Audi division controls Ducati – maker of
the iconic Monster motorbike – is working with investment
boutique Evercore on the sale which will help it fund a
strategic overhaul following its emissions scandal.
Based in the northern Italian city of Bologna, Ducati is on
the wish list of private equity funds KKR, Bain Capital
and Permira, which are all working on the deal, said the sources
who declined to be identified as the process is private.
Ducati was launched in 1926 as a maker of vacuum tubes and
radio components and its Bologna factory remained open in World
War Two despite being the target of several bombings.
Ducati racers have won the Superbike world championship 14
times, with Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss its most successful
riders.
Harley-Davidson, which commands about half the U.S. big-bike
market, was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the start of the
last century and was one of two major American motorcycle
manufacturers to survive the great depression.
Demand for Harley's motorcycles continues to be slow as its
loyal baby boomer demographic ages and rivals such as the Indian
brand bike maker Polaris Industries Inc and Japan's
Honda Motor Co Ltd offer discounts.
BIDDING FIELD
Evercore has sent out information packages to a number of
potential suitors including Ducati's previous owner
Investindustrial, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Investindustrial bought a stake in Ducati before the
financial crisis, subsequently taking control of the business
before selling it to Audi in 2012.
It is now looking to compete with heavyweight private equity
firms and large industry players to regain control.
Volkswagen, Audi, Harley-Davidson, KKR and Bain Capital
declined to comment while Bajaj, Investindustrial and Permira
were not immediately available.
VW, Europe's largest carmaker, is seeking to move beyond an
emissions-cheating scandal that has tarnished its image and left
it facing billions of euros in fines and settlements.
A successful deal for Ducati, which last year made revenues
of 593 million euros, would show that VW boss Matthias Mueller
is serious about reversing his predecessor's quest for size.
VW said last June it would review its portfolio of assets
and brands, rekindling speculation among analysts that
"non-core" businesses could be put up for sale.
VW hopes to raise between 1.4 and 1.5 billion euros from the
sale of Ducati, valuing it at 14-15 times its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about
100 million euros, the sources said.
The German car maker wants a valuation that reflects trading
multiples of similar trophy assets in the automotive industry
such as Italian car maker Ferrari which trades at
almost 30 times its forward earnings.
Yet it may need to compromise on price as some of the
bidders would struggle to pay as much as 1.5 billion euros for
Ducati, several sources said.
Price expectations have already proved challenging for some
industry players who recently decided against bidding.
Indian motorcycle firm Hero MotoCorp and its rival
TVS Motor Company initially expressed interest in
Ducati but were put off by its price tag and decided to walk
away, the sources said.
German car marker BMW and Japanese motorcycle
makers Honda and Suzuki have also decided
against bidding for Ducati, sources close to the companies told
Reuters.
A BMW spokesman confirmed the German firm is not interested
in Ducati while Hero and TVS were not immediately available for
comment.
Another source close to VW said the sale of Ducati may not
be finalised before the annual EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in
mid-November as VW wants to find the right buyer and the sales
process may take time.
