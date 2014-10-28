(Adds executive quotes, details)
By Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI Oct 28 Volkswagen AG,
Europe's biggest carmaker, plans to launch more than 20 models
of battery-driven cars in China by the end of 2018, as it
capitalises on Beijing's support for low-emission vehicles in
the country's campaign against pollution.
By 2020 there could be "some hundred thousand" pure electric
and plug-in hybrid vehicles in China under Volkswagen Group,
most of which would be locally made, Jochem Heizmann, head of
Volkswagen Group China, said on Tuesday.
"In the near future, Volkswagen will be offering Chinese
drivers over 20 new energy vehicles, from small cars to
large-sized SUVs, from plug-in hybrids to pure electric cars,"
Heizmann said in Shanghai.
China has set a target of putting 5 million green vehicles
on roads by 2020 and carmakers such as Volkswagen, BMW
, Tesla Motors Inc and Nissan Motor Co
are vying for a share of that.
Beijing, enveloped by thick smog over the past few days, has
announced various long-term schemes over recent years to end the
problem but there is little sign of improvement.
"I spend a big portion of my time in Beijing, and everyone
is suffering there...," Heizmann told reporters.
Beijing is subsidising purchases of low-emission vehicles
and has published rules that require foreign and Chinese
carmakers to meet stringent fuel consumption targets. Heizmann
said the targets would be difficult to meet without the help of
electric vehicles.
Volkswagen will launch its pure-electric car, the e-up! in
China this year, and plans to launch its e-Golf and the plug-in
hybrid model Golf GTE next year.
Electrification will also gradually apply to other models
such as Passat and Audi cars, and could be extended to almost
every product segment, Heizmann said, thanks to a particular
strategy that enables it to produce cars more cost efficiently.
"With this modular strategy, we don't need a different car
factory. The e-Golf can be produced in the same body shop and
assembly line as a normal Golf," he said. "This is an
advantage."
