BERLIN Nov 10 Germany will need to agree on
market incentives and build more charging infrastructure if it
is to encourage the uptake of electric cars, Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.
"We need to have the courage to agree on incentives,"
Gabriel said on Tuesday at an event at BMW in Berlin.
Without further state aid, such as subsidies or regulation
for company cars, Germany is expected to fall short of its goal
to put one million electric cars on the road by 2020.
