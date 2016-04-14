BERLIN, April 14 German opposition parties will formally request that a parliamentary committee is set up to investigate a car emissions scandal triggered by Volkswagen last year, opposition sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"Our main focus is the role of Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt," said one person familiar with the initiative, which is being taken by the Greens and the Left party.

Europe's largest carmaker is still grappling with the fallout of its diesel emissions scandal which has raised questions about the German auto sector and relevant authorities. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)