By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 20 New Mexico said on Wednesday
it is suing Volkswagen AG and its luxury units over the German
automaker' s excess diesel emissions, joining the states of
Texas, West Virginia and Harris County, Texas.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said the state
sued VW, Porsche, Audi and their U.S. subsidiaries for
violations of the state's air quality control act and deceptive
trade practice act on Tuesday in a New Mexico court.
VW has admitted installing illegal diesel emissions software
to allow 580,000 U.S. diesel vehicles sold since 2009 to emit up
to 40 times legally allowable emissions. It faces a U.S. ban on
selling 2016 diesel models and is holding talks with California,
which issued a separate ban, and the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency to win approval for a repair of the vehicles.
"It's not lawful to profiteer and breach the trust of New
Mexico consumers, and Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche will be held
accountable for their deceptions," Balderas said. The suit
blasted the "unacceptable behavior by one of the world's largest
automakers.
"Volkswagen preyed upon hard-working New Mexicans who want
to protect the environment or save money with fuel efficiency,"
it added.
Earlier this month, the Justice Department sued VW for
violating the Clean Air Act, seeking up to $46 billion in fines.
VW faces more than 500 civil suits that have been consolidated
before a federal judge in California.
VW also faces investigations by 48 U.S. state attorneys.
Some of those officials have criticized VW for citing German law
to withhold emails and other documents.
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said earlier this
month it was "frustrating" that "despite public statements
professing cooperation ... Volkswagen is, in fact, resisting
cooperation by citing German law."
The U.S. Justice Department and German prosecutors are also
investigating the automaker, which has said up to 11 million
vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software.
The company has blamed the deception on a small group of
employees. It has hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law firm
Jones Day to investigate the circumstances under which the
company installed software on diesel cars that changed engine
settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicles were tested.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)