ZURICH Oct 8 Swiss auto distributor and
Volkswagen importer AMAG said its leasing arm had
extended for five years a 2.5 billion Swiss franc ($2.6 billion)
syndicated loan facility with 26 Swiss banks.
The group led by Credit Suisse has provided the
facility since 2008 that AMAG Leasing uses to finance
operations. Its portfolio includes more than 127,000 contracts,
including nearly 25,000 done in the first half of this year.
AMAG last month suspended sales of new VW group diesel
models that may be equipped with software that cloaks the true
amount of emissions they produce.
In a statement on Thursday, AMAG Leasing Managing Director
Daniel Hueppi called the loan facility extension "a big vote of
confidence in our company and our business policy even in
challenging times".
($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)