FRANKFURT Oct 30 Volkswagen will
offer staff an amnesty from getting fired if they reveal to
hired investigators what they know about the rigging of diesel
emission tests, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported
on Friday.
Volkswagen made the decision because it is under pressure to
disclose meaningful results to U.S. authorities, said the paper,
which worked with German broadcasters NRD and WDR.
VW has said it hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law
firm Jones Day to investigate under what circumstances the
company installed software into diesel cars that changed engine
settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicle was put
through tests.
VW will promise staff they will keep their jobs and will be
exempt from damage claims if they shed light on the scandal, but
board members and "highly-paid managers" would be excluded from
the scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung cited unidentified top
executives as saying.
A spokesman said the investigation was running at full speed
but declined to comment further.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)